EOS Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $7.4775 by 21:12 (01:12 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 10.24% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 7.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $7.2971B, or 0.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $7.3901 to $7.9340 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 14.79%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.3267B or 2.24% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $6.2941 to $8.8360 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 67.46% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $59,427.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.31% on the day.

was trading at $2,280.71 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.28%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,128.6532B or 51.82% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $267.8857B or 12.30% of the total cryptocurrency market value.