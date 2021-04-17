EOS Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $8.4774 by 02:30 (06:30 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.06% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 13.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $7.9847B, or 0.35% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $8.2357 to $8.7511 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 31.48%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.4370B or 2.21% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $6.2941 to $8.7511 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 63.11% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $61,978.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.82% on the day.

was trading at $2,473.65 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.33%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,158.9163B or 51.12% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $286.0556B or 12.62% of the total cryptocurrency market value.