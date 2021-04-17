Dwyane Wade Says It’s ‘Beyond Dream’ After Becoming Part Owner of Utah Jazz

Instagram

The professional basketball executive and three-time NBA champion reportedly wants an active role with the team after purchasing an ownership stake in the club.

AceShowbiz –

Dwyane Wade has expressed his excitement after becoming a part owner of Utah Jazz. Having purchased an ownership stake in the club, the eight-time All-NBA player with the Miami Heat declared that it was “beyond dream” for him to join forces with its majority owner, Ryan Smith.

“This goes way beyond the dream I had to just play basketball in the NBA,” the 39-year-old told ESPN. “I’ve seen [Shaquille O’Neal] do it in Sacramento. I’ve seen Grant Hill do it in Atlanta. I’ve seen [Michael Jordan] do it in Charlotte. If this partnership is going to be anything like my relationship is with Ryan, there are going to be a lot of things that I’ll want to be involved in.”

“Unfortunately, people in my community don’t get this opportunity, and I do not take it lightly to have this opportunity. To make real change, this is where you have to be — at the top — and Ryan knows that,” the professional basketball executive went on. “I’m thankful for him, and I know too that I bring a lot to this partnership outside of just my basketball knowledge and skills.”

Also speaking of Dwyane’s new deal was Ryan. “Dwyane has had a chance to be part of so many different [ownership] groups if he wanted that,” he told the outlet. “We’ve basically been in discussion from the time we closed on the team on how we can get this done. Like I run my tech business, you want the brightest people around.”

“It’s much more than just basketball. This league is the biggest platform that there is, and we ran toward that… We’re the newest ownership group. We’re the youngest. Dwyane’s a perfect fit,” the businessman added. “It wasn’t like we wanted more partners; that wasn’t what we were trying to do. I want to work with Dwyane on and off the court, on the business side, and so do our partners — because of who he is as a human being and what he’s accomplished.”

Dwyane reportedly wants to have an active role with Jazz, though it is unclear what that will look like. As for the money he put up to buy the stake, it remains unknown. However, league rules require owners to have no less than 1% of the team.