Dogecoin whales move $12B in one day — Twice as much as Ether By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Dogecoin whales move $12B in one day — Twice as much as Ether

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) dramatic surge up the market capitalization rankings coincided with the reawakening of DOGE whales as the blockchain’s metrics surged to new heights in the past 24 hours.

Over $12 billion worth of DOGE was transferred across the blockchain in the past day, according to data from BitInfoCharts. To put that number into context, the blockchain processed just $6 billion worth of Ether (ETH) on the same day.