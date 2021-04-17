DMX’s Public Memorial at Barclays Center to Be Limited to Close Friends and Family

Instagram

The ‘Get It on the Floor’ hitmaker’s memorial will take place just one day before his private funeral service will be held at a church in the New York City area.

AceShowbiz –

DMX will be honored by his loved ones at Barclays Center, Brooklyn. Although the arena can be filled with thousands of people, the event is said to be limited to close friends and family of the “Get It on the Floor” hitmaker only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The late rapper, whose real name was Earl Simmons, will be memorialized on Saturday, April 24. TMZ reported that only 10 percent of 19,000 seats will be filled. Though so, those who cannot attend the memorial will be able to watch it through a live-streaming.

DMX’s former manager Steve Rifkind told the outlet that the event’s final logistics, such as how many people will be allowed inside and how ticketing will work, are still being worked on at this time. As for his private funeral, it is unveiled to take place on Sunday, April 25 at a church in the New York City area.

The reports came a few days after Yonkers’ Mayor, Mike Spano, invited his family to hold a memorial service at the Yonkers Raceway. He also wants to establish a lasting tribute to the “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” spitter, which will likely take the form of a statue or a street named after him.

DMX died at the age of 50 on April 9. He had been hospitalized for one week following a heart attack. His death was confirmed by his family members by releasing a statement to the press that read, “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”

In the wake of his passing, Mayor Spano made a public speech about the rapper. He stated at that time, “Today, our city mourns the loss of a musical icon, someone who wore their heart on their sleeve and at every opportunity gave back to Yonkers – the city he loved.”

“Earl Simmons, or as we know him, DMX, was a man of exceptional talent,” the Mayor went on. “His spirit will live on in the power of his music and leave a lasting impact on his tremendous following.”