Did Elon Musk’s ‘jet fuel’ set GameStop (and Bitcoin) ablaze? By Cointelegraph

Depending on where you stand on the GameStop (NYSE:) saga, which saw organized retail traders extract $6 billion from Wall Street overnight, you may think someone should either take the matches away from Elon Musk, or give him more.

The CEO and “Technoking” of Tesla (NASDAQ:) was accused of pouring “jet fuel” on the GameStop short-squeeze at a critical moment by hedge fund manager David Einhorn, founder of Greenlight Capital, in a letter to investors published on Thursday.