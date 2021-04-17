David Coverdale Finally Able to Sell His House After Slashing the Price by $3 Million

Instagram

The Whitesnake star finally gets rid of his Lake Tahoe estate in Nevada after dropping the price several times, two years since he first put it on the market.

AceShowbiz –

Whitesnake singer David Coverdale has finally sold his Lake Tahoe estate in Nevada after dropping the price by $3 million (£2.2 million).

He put the home on the market in April, 2019 for $9.8 million (£7.1 million), but he dropped the price in April, 2020, then again in November and February (21).

The four bedroom Incline Village pad has just sold for $6.8 million (£4.9 million).

Last year, Coverdale explained why he was selling up in an online video, stating, “After having 10 years of degenerative arthritis, after 12 years, or whatever the hell, having a really big house – four floors and absolutely impractical for elevators, at 7,000 feet – instead of fighting for it, as I did in my last divorce, I couldn’t do it anymore; I couldn’t deal with it.”

“And it’s just beautiful – postcards from God on a daily basis. It’s one of the most beautiful alpine lakes in the world. There’s no high-rise buildings. You’re not allowed to build above tree level. When people would fly in from Los Angeles, they’d be standing on the deck just biting off chunks of fresh air. But, yeah, it’s a glorious, glorious place.”

David Coverdale was not the only celebrity being forced to slash the price of their property.

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen have been forced to lower the price of their home by $6 million. They initially listed it on the market for $23.95 million, but now the house is offered for $17.95 million.

Kelly Clarkson and Sandra Bullock also dealt with similar situation.