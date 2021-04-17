Danica Patrick Posts Kissing Pic With New Beau: ‘Better With You’

Instagram

The retired race car driver introduces her new boyfriend Carter Comstock by posting an Instagram photo that captures Carter giving her a loving kiss on her temple as they spend time on a beach.

Danica Patrick has apparently moved on from NFL star Aaron Rodgers. More than eight months after calling it quits with her boyfriend of two years, the 39-year-old retired race car driver confirmed that she has found new love by introducing her new beau through a sweet beach photo.

In an Instagram post dated Friday, April 15, the former IndyCar winner could be seen wearing a minimalist black bathing suit with her brunette locks pulled back. One photo saw her selfie on the beach, while the second one displayed her getting a kiss on the temple from her new man. “Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you,” she wrote in the caption.

<br />

The man giving Danica the sweet kiss is Carter Comstock, the co-founder of meal-prep company Freshly. In the photo, he was captured shirtless and sweaty. Wearing a black cap and sunglasses, he could be seen closing his eyes behind the glasses.

Back in February, the Associated Press reported that both Danica and Carter became part of the group that made investments in beam, a direct-to-consumer wellness brand known for THC-free CBD products. The group also included all-star athletes Kevin Hayes and Brooks Laich.

Carter called himself “curious health nut” when talking about starting the new business. In a 2019 Medium post, he wrote, “I’m not your traditional health expert, but I’m a curious health nut who’s tried it all – just like you.”

Carter is Danica’s first public boyfriend after she broke up with Aaron in July 2020. Aaron himself shocked fans when he announced his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley during his acceptance speech for the 2020 AP Most Valuable Player at the NFL Honors awards in February 2021.

During an early April episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls“, Danica shared her thought about relationship which seemed to be a reference to her past relationship with Aaron. “I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” she said.

“But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have,” she continued. “So it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”