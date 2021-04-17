Cryptocurrency Market Cap Increased Over $300B in Two Weeks By CoinQuora



Cryptocurrency Market Cap Increased Over $300B in Two Weeks



Cryptocurrency Market Capitalization has spiked over $300 billion in two weeks.

The market has increased more than 2x this year.

has outranked Alibaba (NYSE:), Tencent, Tesla (NASDAQ:), and Facebook (NASDAQ:).

Crypto analyst Lark Davis mentioned in a Tweet that cryptocurrency Market Capitalization had spiked over $300 billion in two weeks.

#crypto market has added 300 billion in like 2 weeks!!! Wow! That is a 15% growth in the market. — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) April 16, 2021

According to CoinMarketCap, the total crypto market capitalization is $2.272 trillion at the time of writing. The below chart shows the market capitalization has spiked over $300 billion from $1.9 trillion in the last 14 days.

CoinMarketCap)

Moreover, the cryptocurrency market has increased more than 2x this year. Notably, Bitcoin makes up more than half of the crypto market cap and has traditionally led the market. Also, it remains as the most significant cryptocurrency by value.

Due to a trillion-dollar market cap, Bitcoin has outranked Alibaba, Tencent, Tesla, and Facebook. More so, the Bitcoin market cap can go beyond Google (NASDAQ:), Amazon (NASDAQ:), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:) soon.

Infinite Market Cap)

Bitcoin is anticipated to be bullish throughout this year. Even more, it remains one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2021, alongside , , , Binance Coin, Polkadot, and VeChain.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

