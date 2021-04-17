Coinbase insiders dump nearly $5 billion in COIN stock shortly after listing By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Insider activity reports for Coinbase’s COIN stock indicate that multiple early investors and executives dumped billions in equity shortly after COIN’s direct listing, with at least one C-suite director cashing out their stake in the cryptocurrency exchange entirely.

Data from Capital Market Laboratories and confirmed by filings on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website shows a total of 12,965,079 shares sold by insiders, worth over $4.6 billion at COIN’s $344.38 per share Friday close.