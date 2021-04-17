Coinbase insiders dump nearly $5 billion in COIN stock shortly after listing By Cointelegraph

Coinbase insiders dump nearly $5 billion in COIN stock shortly after listing
Insider activity reports for Coinbase’s COIN stock indicate that multiple early investors and executives dumped billions in equity shortly after COIN’s direct listing, with at least one C-suite director cashing out their stake in the cryptocurrency exchange entirely.
Data from Capital Market Laboratories and confirmed by filings on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website shows a total of 12,965,079 shares sold by insiders, worth over $4.6 billion at COIN’s $344.38 per share Friday close.
