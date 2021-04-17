Cody Simpson Looks Gloomy After Finishing in Fifth Place at Swimming Competition

Instagram

The winner of ‘The Masked Singer Australia’ looks disappointed after he came in fifth at 50 metre butterfly heat in the Australian National Championships.

Singer-songwriter Cody Simpson looked less-than-impressed after coming in fifth in the Australian National Championships’ 50 metre butterfly heat.

The “Flower” hitmaker recently returned Down Under for the swimming championship in Southport, Queensland, but he’s had a disappointing two days so far.

On Friday (16Apr21), the star failed to show up to the competition, which is considered a forerunner to the Olympic trials in Adelaide in June (21), according to News.com.au.

Despite being listed to swim in the 100 metre butterfly, the news site claimed he “chose not to compete in the second heat.”

And it wasn’t good news on Saturday either, as he finished in fifth place in the 50 metre heat, leaving the star looking glum as he exited the pool.

Ahead of his appearance in the competition, Cody took to Twitter to share two snaps of himself training with the caption, “Happy to be back at home and in the place I love most.”

“Stoked to be around some amazing swimming this week at Australian Championships,” added the singer. “Not racing much as I just got out of a 2 week quarantine. But glad to be getting some feel & fitness back slowly!”

The “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer previously explained why he pursued career as an athlete, “I love the music industry very much, and I’ll continue to be a musician long into my life, but it’s not as pure of a pursuit as sport, which just comes straight down to the clock.”