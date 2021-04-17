Chinese mining pools’ hash power plummets amid regional blackouts By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

The hashing power of top mining pools located in Northwest China appears to have plummeted due to a regional blackout to enable safety inspections.

The news was reported by Wu Blockchain, the author of Chinese crypto newsletter Wublock, who noted significant drops in the hash rate of several major pools — with Antpool crashing 24.5%, Binance Pool (NASDAQ:) dipping 20%, BTC.com falling 18.9% and Poolin dropping by 33%.