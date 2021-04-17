Cathie Woods’ Ark buys a further $110M worth of Coinbase shares By Cointelegraph

Cathie Woods’ Ark buys a further $110M worth of Coinbase shares
Three exchange-traded funds offered by Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest, including the flagship Ark Innovation ETF, all added further shares in Coinbase (COIN) to their positions on Thursday.
According to a report from Reuters, the Ark Innovation ETF, Ark Next Generation Internet ETF and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF purchased a combined total of 341,186 shares, valued at $110 million at the close of trading on Thursday, with each share valued at $322.75.
