Cardano Tumbles 25% In Rout By Investing.com



Cardano Tumbles 25% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $1.079454 by 23:39 (03:39 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 24.82% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12, 2020.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $39.840588B, or 1.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $47.170530B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.079095 to $1.381278 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 1.95%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.311120B or 1.82% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0791 to $1.5566 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 30.65% from its all-time high of $1.56 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $52,789.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.78% on the day.

was trading at $2,015.27 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 16.57%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,062.096212B or 52.28% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $247.149011B or 12.16% of the total cryptocurrency market value.