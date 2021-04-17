Cardano Falls 11% In Rout By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 11% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $1.283467 by 23:19 (03:19 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 10.62% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 23.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $42.782121B, or 2.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $47.170530B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.283467 to $1.381278 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 9.31%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.095627B or 1.72% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2633 to $1.5566 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 17.55% from its all-time high of $1.56 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,994.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.07% on the day.

was trading at $2,200.61 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 11.49%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,109.389799B or 51.97% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $261.121639B or 12.23% of the total cryptocurrency market value.