Brian Brooks defends fintech charter to House Financial Services Committee By Cointelegraph

Brian Brooks defends fintech charter to House Financial Services Committee

Matilda Colman
Brian Brooks has defended the fintech banking charter introduced while he served as the acting comptroller of the currency after Congressional Democrats took aim at the license on Thursday.

Brian appeared as a witness before the House Financial Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions at an April 15 hearing titled, “Banking Innovation or Regulatory Evasion? Exploring Trends in Financial Institution Charters.”