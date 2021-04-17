Bitmain’s new Ether ASIC mining rig may not fix GPU shortage after all By Cointelegraph

Bitmain’s new Ether ASIC mining rig may not fix GPU shortage after all
Cryptocurrency mining rig manufacturer Bitmain announced the pending release of a new Ether (ETH) miner on Friday. The Antminer E9 model is an application-specific integrated circuit chip that will run on the blockchain’s Ethash algorithm.
No official release date has been announced for the E9 yet, however, the machine’s arrival may not be as impactful as first suspected. The rig faces competition in the form of Nvidia’s CMP (Cryptocurrency Mining Processor) range of GPUs designed specifically for crypto mining. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s scheduled move away from proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism could mean the E9’s utility will be short-lived.
