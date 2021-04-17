Bitcoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



© Reuters. Bitcoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $56,009.1 by 23:31 (03:31 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 10.25% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since January 21.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $1,074.1B, or 50.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $55,198.0 to $60,362.1 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 4.85%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $67.1B or 28.21% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $55,198.0352 to $64,778.0430 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 13.54% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $2,124.66 on the Investing.com Index, down 14.54% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $478.50 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 10.36%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $253.4B or 12.02% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $75.4B or 3.58% of the total cryptocurrency market value.