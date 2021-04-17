Biden says he will raise U.S. cap on refugee admissions By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. President Biden delivers remarks on Russia at the White House in Washington
WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Saturday he will increase the maximum number of refugees admitted this year to the United States from 15,000.
The 15,000 cap was first set by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. Biden signed an order on Friday extending that cap through the government’s fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30. He shelved a plan announced in February to increase the cap to 62,500.
