Anderson Cooper Recounts His Son and Andy Cohen’s Baby Boy’s Disastrous Playdate

During a virtual interview on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, the ‘Anderson Cooper 360°’ host shares that he and the ‘Watch What Happens Live’ host will hang out every Sundays.

Anderson Cooper and his best friend Andy Cohen are both happy parents to their own children. Given how tight the two TV personalities are, it shouldn’t be surprising when Anderson revealed that their baby boys had a playdate. What’s shocking was how the hangout took a rather disastrous turn.

During his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday, April 15, Anderson opened up about the playdate. “So you really have to keep an eye on Andy’s son,” host Jimmy Kimmel said of Andy’s son Ben (2). Anderson later recalled a hilarious anecdote involving a teddy bear that belonged to his son Wyatt Morgan, who will turn 1 later this month.

“My son hadn’t even played with it, and all of a sudden, there’s this smell and some smoke and we realize that Andy’s son has taken my son’s bear, put it in the microwave and turned it on,” Anderson said. “I mean, he baked the bear.”

That prompted Jimmy and the audience to laugh while a straight-faced Anderson continued, “It was in there for, like, 10 seconds. And literally there was smoke coming out.”

"Smokey the Bear, of course! It makes sense!" Jimmy quipped. "Kids do the darnedest things," Anderson said, to which Jimmy jokingly replied, "Keep Wyatt away from the Cohen boy, I don't know many times I told ya."





During the virtual interview, the “Anderson Cooper 360°” host shared that he and the “Watch What Happens Live” host would hang out every Sundays. However, he said that Andy seemingly have ulterior motives, saying, “I’ve started to realize he’s just coming over ’cause he doesn’t know what else to do with his son [during] these yawning chasms of time.”

“He’s just thinking about it in blocks of time. There was one time where I was like, ‘I’m not gonna be here’ and he was like, ‘Oh no, that’s fine.’ He just needs a place to go!” he joked.