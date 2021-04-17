Addison Rae Says She Relates To Britney Spears

“A TikTok dancer comparing herself to the most impactful artist of the 21st century.”
This week, Bustle did a cover story on TikTok star Addison Rae, who opened up about her newfound fame, dancing, and more.
However, one part of the interview sparked a debate online — that is, when Addison was asked if she watched Framing Britney Spears, the New York Times’ documentary that covered both Britney’s legal battles with her conservatorship and the years of paparazzi and media harassment she faced.
“I did. I think that’s a really interesting thing to think about,” Addison told the interviewer, who reported that Addison was “aware of the parallels.” She went on to say, “I definitely can see how that is an overwhelming life. People do come up with narratives around you that aren’t necessarily true. I’ve kind of dealt with that a lot, people being involved in really personal aspects of your life.”
“In the early 2000s, the press controlled what people saw of you. Now we can have that chance to do it ourselves. I did make a decision to put some of those things out there,” she added.
Some people were not happy at any type of comparison between the two, considering the intense level of paparazzi harassment Britney Spears faced.
This tweet with 140,000 likes kinda sums up the backlash of it all. “A TikTok dancer comparing herself to the most impactful artist of the 21st century. You can’t make this shit up.”
Others, however, defended Addison:
Addison has not responded to this online debate, but we will update this post if she does.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!