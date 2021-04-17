19 Best Chris Redd Moments On “Saturday Night Live”

“Come back, Barack — I’d vote for Joe Biden.”
From Kanye West to Barack Obama, he’s one of SNL‘s finest impressionists. He also won an Emmy in 2018 for co-writing “Come Back, Barack.”
Despite his great work, Chris doesn’t always get the credit that he deserves from the media. He’s even quote-tweeted a few news outlets…
To pay homage to Chris’ truly excellent track record on SNL, we’ve rounded up some of his best sketches on the show so far!
1.
“Permission”
2.
“The Baby Step”
3.
“That’s the Game”
4.
“Fresh Prince”
5.
“Come Back, Barack”
6.
“Weekend Update: Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama”
7.
“Weekend Update: Chris Redd on Black History Month”
8.
“Captain Shadow and the Cardinal”
9.
“Network Meeting”
10.
“Weird Little Flute” ft. Kid Cudi
11.
“Mr. H”
12.
“Kanye West Donald Trump Cold Open”
13.
“Britney Spears Talk Show Cold Open”
14.
“Black Panther New Scene”
17.
“Marcus Comes to Dinner”
18.
“Soulja Boy on the Government Shutdown”
19.
“Flight Attendants”
Clearly, he’s a national treasure. Do you have a favorite Chris Redd moment from SNL? Let us know below!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.