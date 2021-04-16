Home Business Yuan eases on concern China’s post-COVID bounce is losing steam

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased against

the dollar on Friday, pressured by slightly weaker-than-expected

first quarter economic data and expectations that growth rates

will moderate later this year.

Gross domestic product (GDP) jumped a record 18.3% in the

first quarter from a year earlier, when coronavirus lockdowns

paralyzed much of the economy, official data showed.

But that was slower than the 19% forecast by economists in a

Reuters poll, and heavily skewed by the massive slump in

activity last year.

On a quarterly basis, analysts noted activity expanded only

0.6%, versus expectations of 1.5% and a fourth-quarter pace of

2.6%.

While China’s recovery looks to be still solidly on track,

growth is expected to moderate later this year as the government

turns its attention to reining in financial risks in overheating

parts of the economy and begins withdrawing emergency support

measures announced last year.

“Chinese economic data mostly came in below expectations and

that along with heavy global bond yields was enough to drag

sentiment down,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at

Oanda in New York.

“China’s growth will trend lower going forward, but this

mixed reading will likely prevent policymakers from tightening

too quickly,” he added.

The spot yuan opened at 6.5300 per dollar and was

changing hands at 6.5306 at midday, 90 pips weaker than the

previous late session close.

But the yuan looked set for a second weekly gain, thanks to

recent broad weakness in the dollar, which was set for its worst

back-to-back weekly drop this year. If the yuan finishes the

late night session at the midday level, it would have gained

0.34% against the dollar for the week.

Several traders said the slightly disappointing GDP data

pressured the local unit on Friday morning, but it has dampened

market worries over an imminent change to policy stance and

eased tightening worries.

“All numbers show a rebalance from external demand to

domestic. However, it is still far from full recovery of

domestic demand,” said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at

ANZ in Shanghai, adding that the parliamentary meeting in March

had indicated that the authorities were comfortable with more

modest GDP growth.

“The next stage policy will be announced on the politburo

meeting this month end. We expect policy support will remain

conservative,” Xing said.

Some economists and analysts noted that ties between Beijing

and Washington could become a key factor influencing the

economic recovery in the remainder of this year.

“China-U.S. relations will be critical for China’s economic

growth, mostly in technology development. It is likely that the

U.S. will continue to put more pressure on China on this topic,”

said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a three-week high of

6.5288 per dollar, 9 pips firmer than the previous fix of

6.5297.

By midday, the global dollar index stood at 91.757,

while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.533 per

dollar.

The yuan market at 0402 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.5288 6.5297 0.01%

Spot yuan 6.5306 6.5216 -0.14%

Divergence from 0.03%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD -0.04%

Spot change since 2005 26.73%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 96.42 96.37 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 91.757 91.663 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.533 -0.04%

*

Offshore 6.7095 -2.69%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

