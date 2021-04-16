Yuan eases on concern China’s post-COVID bounce is losing steam

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased against

the dollar on Friday, pressured by slightly weaker-than-expected

first quarter economic data and expectations that growth rates

will moderate later this year.

Gross domestic product (GDP) jumped a record 18.3% in the

first quarter from a year earlier, when coronavirus lockdowns

paralyzed much of the economy, official data showed.

But that was slower than the 19% forecast by economists in a

Reuters poll, and heavily skewed by the massive slump in

activity last year.

On a quarterly basis, analysts noted activity expanded only

0.6%, versus expectations of 1.5% and a fourth-quarter pace of

2.6%.

While China’s recovery looks to be still solidly on track,

growth is expected to moderate later this year as the government

turns its attention to reining in financial risks in overheating

parts of the economy and begins withdrawing emergency support

measures announced last year.

“Chinese economic data mostly came in below expectations and

that along with heavy global bond yields was enough to drag

sentiment down,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at

Oanda in New York.

“China’s growth will trend lower going forward, but this

mixed reading will likely prevent policymakers from tightening