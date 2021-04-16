Yuan eases on concern China’s post-COVID bounce is losing steam

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased against
the dollar on Friday, pressured by slightly weaker-than-expected
first quarter economic data and expectations that growth rates
will moderate later this year.
Gross domestic product (GDP) jumped a record 18.3% in the
first quarter from a year earlier, when coronavirus lockdowns
paralyzed much of the economy, official data showed.
But that was slower than the 19% forecast by economists in a
Reuters poll, and heavily skewed by the massive slump in
activity last year.
On a quarterly basis, analysts noted activity expanded only
0.6%, versus expectations of 1.5% and a fourth-quarter pace of
2.6%.
While China’s recovery looks to be still solidly on track,
growth is expected to moderate later this year as the government
turns its attention to reining in financial risks in overheating
parts of the economy and begins withdrawing emergency support
measures announced last year.
“Chinese economic data mostly came in below expectations and
that along with heavy global bond yields was enough to drag
sentiment down,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at
Oanda in New York.
“China’s growth will trend lower going forward, but this
mixed reading will likely prevent policymakers from tightening
too quickly,” he added.
The spot yuan opened at 6.5300 per dollar and was
changing hands at 6.5306 at midday, 90 pips weaker than the
previous late session close.
But the yuan looked set for a second weekly gain, thanks to
recent broad weakness in the dollar, which was set for its worst
back-to-back weekly drop this year. If the yuan finishes the
late night session at the midday level, it would have gained
0.34% against the dollar for the week.
Several traders said the slightly disappointing GDP data
pressured the local unit on Friday morning, but it has dampened
market worries over an imminent change to policy stance and
eased tightening worries.
“All numbers show a rebalance from external demand to
domestic. However, it is still far from full recovery of
domestic demand,” said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at
ANZ in Shanghai, adding that the parliamentary meeting in March
had indicated that the authorities were comfortable with more
modest GDP growth.
“The next stage policy will be announced on the politburo
meeting this month end. We expect policy support will remain
conservative,” Xing said.
Some economists and analysts noted that ties between Beijing
and Washington could become a key factor influencing the
economic recovery in the remainder of this year.
“China-U.S. relations will be critical for China’s economic
growth, mostly in technology development. It is likely that the
U.S. will continue to put more pressure on China on this topic,”
said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING.
Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a three-week high of
6.5288 per dollar, 9 pips firmer than the previous fix of
6.5297.
By midday, the global dollar index stood at 91.757,
while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.533 per
dollar.
The yuan market at 0402 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.5288 6.5297 0.01%
Spot yuan 6.5306 6.5216 -0.14%
Divergence from 0.03%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD -0.04%
Spot change since 2005 26.73%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 96.42 96.37 0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 91.757 91.663 0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.533 -0.04%
*
Offshore 6.7095 -2.69%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
