Young Italians Are Accused of Jumping the Line for Vaccines

Italy’s strategy has been to inoculate health care workers first, and then its older population, before making the vaccine available to younger age groups. Vaccine shortages and discrepancies in distribution across different regions delayed the campaign. Italy has fully vaccinated less than seven percent of its population, according to the country’s health ministry, in line with the average in the European Union.

But the national military police on Thursday notified 15 doctors and nurses on the island of Sardinia that they were under investigation for embezzlement and abuse of office for administering 50 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to their relatives — in many cases, younger people.

An opened vial of vaccine has a short shelf life, but all the doses were administered in the early hours of the day, meaning they were not at risk of being thrown away, investigators said.

“Some of the children or relatives of these doctors pretended to be caregivers,” said Major Nadia Gioviale, the head of the public health unit of the police in the Sardinian city of Cagliari. “Others signed up as ‘volunteers,’ although they were not paramedics or workers who care for fragile people; others just didn’t bother filling up the forms.”

Only 30 percent of people over the age of 80 have been fully vaccinated in Sardinia, and the region is among those where infections rates are the highest in the country, despite its stringent lockdown restrictions.