XRP Falls 11% In Rout By Investing.com



XRP Falls 11% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $1.50223 by 07:18 (11:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 11.48% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 16.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $70.42191B, or 3.24% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.50223 to $1.80402 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 52.99%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $15.74344B or 6.63% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0071 to $1.9633 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 54.34% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $60,224.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.42% on the day.

was trading at $2,346.53 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 3.36%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,134.47626B or 52.21% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $274.40266B or 12.63% of the total cryptocurrency market value.