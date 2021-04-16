Woolworths staff fitted with body cameras to combat rise in abuse

New statistics revealed by the Shop Distributive and Allied Employees Association revealed that up to 85 per cent of staff working at Woolworths stores have experienced some kind of verbal, physical or sexual assault while on shift.

The abuse has skyrocketed since the outbreak of the pandemic and the new body cameras – which will be trialled in 11 stores across the country – began recording two weeks ago.

The cameras are similar to those worn by police officers, with managers having the ability to turn the cameras on if they feel that a situation is escalating or becoming dangerous.