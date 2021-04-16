White House says Congress should end immunity for gun manufacturers By Reuters







WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The shooting of eight employees at a FedEx (NYSE:) facility in Indianapolis on Thursday is evidence of an epidemic of gun violence in the United States and underscores the need for urgent congressional action on gun safety measures, the White House said on Friday.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Senate should take up and pass three bills passed by the House of Representatives to strengthen background checks, and Congress should act to end immunity for gun manufacturers and deal with assault weapons.

“Like all of you, we’re horrified by the shooting,” Psaki told a White House briefing. “We can’t afford to wait as innocent lives are taken … There’s more we can do and must do.”