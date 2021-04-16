White House expects news on lifting U.S. refugee cap later on Friday By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1


WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House expects an announcement on increasing the U.S. cap on refugees later Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

“I expect we’ll have more news on this today,” Psaki told a briefing, when asked about the timing of an announcement and whether it was being held up by the situation at the U.S.-Mexican border.

Psaki said the Biden administration had needed to evaluate “how ineffective or how trashed” the refugee processing system had become, and it had taken time to put it back in place before moving forward with a new cap on refugees.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR