Addressing harsh comments suggesting that his on-screen daughter fakes her positive persona, the ‘Full House’ star stresses in a podcast interview that she is the opposite of the criticism.

Most father will stand up for her daughter. In Candace Cameron Bure’s case, it was her on-screen father who comes to her defense. The “Full House” actress opened up about being called fake when appearing on a “Bob Saget’s Here For You” podcast, prompting her co-star Bob Saget to say there is nothing wrong about her being perky.

Candace and Bob got together for the Monday, April 12 episode of his podcast. At one point of their talk, the D.J. Tanner depicter admitted to have been called out by haters for her upbeat persona. “I’m going to ask you to talk about me for a second,” the 45-year-old actress first brought up the issue with the actor famous as Danny Tanner.

“For those people that think that because I am a happy, positive person, that I must be a fake person, would you say that that’s true or false?” the “Fuller House” actress went on to ask Bob. In return, the 64-year-old actor stressed, “You’re the opposite of fake. And I’m sorry – you’re perky sometimes. What’s wrong with being perky?”

"When you are doing anything, you don't phone it in. You're a businesswoman. You sell things and you try to put your branding on it. That means something to you," Bob went on praising his former co-star. "You're not going to sell something that doesn't mean anything to you, and you're not faking." He added, "It's beautiful the way you're doing it, and you're doing it earnest."





Bob further argued that he would know if Candace faked her positive attitude given that they have known each other since she was a little girl. “When you watch the old episodes [of ‘Full House’], when it first started, you did have that positive light in your eyes that I did at 10 years old,” he stated. “You had a very positive glow about you, period. That’s what you were like.”

“And that doesn’t mean you don’t become a teenager and go through the stuff that girls and women and men and boys go through,” he went on saying. “You know, you’re a positive person. So if you’re perky, it’s because you’re excited and/or you’ve had a lot of caffeine.”