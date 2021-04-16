WeCommerce to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on April 21, 2021

Article content

VICTORIA, British Columbia — WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (“WeCommerce” or “the “Company”) (TSXV: WE) today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, following the close of the market on Wednesday April 21, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00pm PT (5:00 pm ET) to discuss the financial results and the recent acquisition of Stamped.

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on WeCommerce’s Investor Relations page, https://investors.wecommerce.co.

About WeCommerce Holdings Ltd

WeCommerce is a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, Stamped and Foursixty. The Company’s primary focus is to build, grow and acquire businesses that serve the Shopify Partner ecosystem. These businesses consist largely of Software as a Service, Digital Goods and Services businesses. Generally, these businesses build Apps and Themes and run Agencies that support Shopify merchants.