Wall Street Opens Higher as Banks, Housing Keep Mood Buoyant; Dow up 175 Pts By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mostly higher on Friday, as robust earnings from Main Street banks and a sharp rebound in housing starts in March sustained the positive mood created by Thursday’s retail sales and jobless claims data.

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT). the had pushed to a new record high of 34,213 points, up 177 points, or 0.5% from Thursday’s close. The was up 0.2% but the was down 0.2% as strong economic data again encouraged outflows into cyclical and value stocks.

Earlier, the Census Bureau reported that rose to their highest in nearly 15 years in March, rebounding 19% from a weather-depressed February. Building permits also surprised to the upside, rising to 1.766 million, just below their January high.