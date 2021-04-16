Wall Street Opens Higher as Banks, Housing Keep Mood Buoyant; Dow up 175 Pts By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Geoffrey Smith
Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mostly higher on Friday, as robust earnings from Main Street banks and a sharp rebound in housing starts in March sustained the positive mood created by Thursday’s retail sales and jobless claims data.
By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT). the had pushed to a new record high of 34,213 points, up 177 points, or 0.5% from Thursday’s close. The was up 0.2% but the was down 0.2% as strong economic data again encouraged outflows into cyclical and value stocks.
Earlier, the Census Bureau reported that rose to their highest in nearly 15 years in March, rebounding 19% from a weather-depressed February. Building permits also surprised to the upside, rising to 1.766 million, just below their January high.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.