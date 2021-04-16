Van Morrison to Stage His First-Ever Online Concert in Celebration of Double Album Release

WENN/Joel Ginsburg

Just one day after ‘Latest Record Project: Volume 1’ hits retailers, the ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ singer will take over England’s Real World Studios for the special livestream performance.

Singer/songwriter Van Morrison will finally join the livestreaming trend by staging his first-ever online show to celebrate the launch of his new double album.

The “Brown Eyed Girl” star will take over England’s Real World Studios for the special performance on May 8, just a day after “Latest Record Project: Volume 1” hits retailers, and he will be treating viewers to a mixed set of fan favorites and brand new tunes.

The ticketed event will stream at 3 P.M. ET on Nugs.net.

About the gig, Morrison took to his social media accounts to share the excitement. “We are delighted to announce that Van Morrison has partnered with @nugsnet for his first-ever virtual performance to celebrate the release of his new album ‘Latest Record Project Volume 1’ out May 7th,” he posted on Instagram.

“This livestream event filmed at the legendary Real World Studios in England will showcase eagerly-awaited new music, alongside classic tracks from Van’s catalogue,” he continued. His third tweet read, “Beginning today, fans can pre-order on http://nugs.net and then tune in LIVE on Saturday May 8th, 2021 at 3:00PM ET / 8:00PM BST.”

The news of Van Morrison’s first virtual gig emerges three months after he threatened legal action against lawmakers who introduced a six-week lockdown across his native Northern Ireland in January amid the spread of COVID-19.

The musician, who denounced COVID lockdowns in song last year (2020), instructed his legal representatives to commence judicial review proceedings, arguing the ban against playing live music in indoor licensed venues was unsustainable in law and not based on credible scientific or medical evidence.

He also accused politicians of taking away people’s freedom, while alleging experts were making up facts to justify the restrictions.