U.S. Treasury eyes corporate tax system as way to tackle climate change By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo met with environmental groups on Friday to discuss ways to leverage the corporate tax system to help address climate change, Treasury said in a statement.
Yellen discussed the importance of “using all the tools at our disposal, including the tax code, to drive toward net-zero emissions,” the statement said. She noted that President Joe Biden’s proposed tax changes would begin to modernize how the United States treats the fossil fuel industry by removing subsidies that date back to the early 1900s, the statement said.
