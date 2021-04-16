U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.48% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.48%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.48% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.36%, and the index climbed 0.10%.

The best performers of the session on the were Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 2.27% or 1.17 points to trade at 52.81 at the close. Meanwhile, Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) added 1.67% or 5.39 points to end at 328.13 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.13% or 3.82 points to 342.37 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 1.19% or 2.99 points to trade at 248.12 at the close. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 0.78% or 0.42 points to end at 53.30 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was down 0.46% or 0.48 points to 102.94.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were PPG Industries Inc (NYSE:) which rose 8.73% to 167.41, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 3.86% to settle at 163.62 and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:) which gained 3.76% to close at 43.83.

The worst performers were State Street Corp (NYSE:) which was down 7.00% to 80.45 in late trade, Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:) which lost 4.08% to settle at 46.05 and EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:) which was down 3.28% to 70.44 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 55.55% to 18.93, MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 34.32% to settle at 3.855 and Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 30.15% to close at 16.10.

The worst performers were Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 36.69% to 17.5050 in late trade, Wilhelmina (NASDAQ:) which lost 30.56% to settle at 7.50 and NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 25.04% to 0.7796 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1674 to 1377 and 99 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1755 fell and 1423 advanced, while 111 ended unchanged.

Shares in PPG Industries Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 8.73% or 13.45 to 167.41. Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; up 3.86% or 6.08 to 163.62. Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.76% or 1.59 to 43.83. Shares in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.27% or 1.17 to 52.81. Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.67% or 5.39 to 328.13. Shares in General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 55.55% or 6.76 to 18.93. Shares in MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 34.32% or 0.985 to 3.855.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.93% to 16.25 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.53% or 9.40 to $1776.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 0.54% or 0.34 to hit $63.12 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract fell 0.33% or 0.22 to trade at $66.72 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.14% to 1.1982, while USD/JPY rose 0.05% to 108.80.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 91.540.