U.S. Interior Dept revokes Trump policies, puts climate at center of decisions

The U.S. Interior Department on Friday sought to erase the Trump administration’s pro-fossil fuels legacy from the nation’s public lands by revoking a suite of policies that boosted drilling and mining and ordering that climate change be put at the forefront in future agency decisions.

The moves come as the Democratic Biden administration moves rapidly to implement policies aimed at decarbonizing the U.S. economy by 2050.

Republican former President Donald Trump, a vocal climate change skeptic, pushed policies to maximize fossil fuel development on federal lands and waters with a mantra of “energy dominance.”

In a statement, the agency said Secretary Deb Haaland issued an order revoking 12 policies issued under Trump. They ranged from orders to review Obama-era policies that hindered energy development, rolling back a moratorium on coal leasing, and an effort to expedite permitting of infrastructure on public lands.

In addition, the agency withdrew a legal opinion issued in the final week of Trump’s presidency that said federal law requires the Interior Department to implement an offshore oil and gas leasing program that includes at least two sales every five years.