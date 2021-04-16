U.S. housing starts increase more than expected in March By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A new apartment building housing construction site is seen in Los Angeles
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. homebuilding rebounded more than expected in March, but soaring lumber prices amid supply constraints could limit builders’ capacity to boost production and ease a shortage of homes that is threatening to slow housing market momentum.
Housing starts surged 19.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.739 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts would rise to a rate of 1.613 million units in March.
