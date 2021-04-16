Two-year-old attacked by dingo on Fraser Island

A child has been attacked by a dingo on Queensland’s Fraser Island while on holiday with his family.
He received injuries to his head, shoulder, thigh and buttocks but is now in a stable condition.
The boy was treated at the scene by paramedics before an emergency chopper was flown in to take him to hospital.
Queensland Environment said they were aware of the attack and are investigating.
In February another boy was also attacked by a dingo while staying at the same spot.
The nine-year-old was treated for minor injuries to his hand and legs.
In 2019 a 14-month-old boy had to undergo surgery to his skull when he was dragged from his family camper trailer by the head.
Due to these recent attack, authorities on the island have been strict in issuing fines to anyone caught interfering with the native animals, with offenders being slugged a minimum of $2135 per offence.