Trading apps usurp TikTok in popularity By Cointelegraph

Trading apps usurp TikTok in popularity

Two trading apps have risen to the top of Apple (NASDAQ:)’s App Store in recent days. Robinhood holds the number one position, with Coinbase in second, at time of publication on Friday. In third: popular social media platform TikTok. YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat hold the fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

One possible conclusion? Folks are now more interested in swapping crypto and financial assets than they are in interacting on various social media platforms — a conclusion noted by CNBC in an article on Friday.