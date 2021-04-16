Tracy Morgan Once Ordered Willie Geist to Call Cops in the Middle of Interview

WENN/Instagram/Ivan Nikolov

Appearing on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, the ‘Sunday Today With Willie Geist’ host recalls the incident happened when the former ’30 Rock’ star realized his Lamborghini had been stolen.

Tracy Morgan once ordered Willie Geist to call the police on his behalf. When appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” interview, the “Sunday Today With Willie Geist” host recalled the time the former “30 Rock” star stopped their home interview for an emergency.

Sitting down with host Stephen Colbert in a virtual interview airing Thursday, April 15, Willie recounted the moment, “After we talked, we walked around outside. [Tracy] wanted to show me his automobile collection. ” He continued that Tracy then said, “Willie, did you know Lamborghini makes an SUV? A family-friendly, sensible SUV, [for] taking the kids to soccer and things like that.”

Continuing with what happened next, Willie spilled, “So we come around the corner, Lambo’s not there. We ask around [among] the members of the staff, ‘Is it at the car wash?’ ‘Is it getting detailed?’ ‘Does my wife have it?’ Nobody could find it.” He went on to share, “[Tracy] looks me in the eye and goes, ‘Willie, call the cops. Somebody stole my Lambo.’ ”





“So I’m at Tracy Morgan’s house, doing an interview with cameras around and his Lambo’s been stolen,” the 45-year-old journalist remembered. “So we call the police. I’m the guy, having just met him, waving the cops down in the street.”

When the cops arrived at the crime scene, they asked Willie whether he was the homeowner. “I look up at the palace and said, ‘Oh this? No, no, no. I’m just here interviewing Tracy,’ was more confusing,” he recounted.

On what happened to Tracy’s pricey car, Willie dished, “And [the cops] tracked it down and it turns out, his Lambo had, indeed, been stolen.” In conclusion, he acknowledged, “So it was an eventful day with Tracy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Willie talked about one of the “30 Rock” alum’s rooms. He admitted that it was an “exact replica” of the office Don Corleone had in “The Godfather“. After spotting an Emmy, an Oscar and a Heisman Trophy on Morgan’s case, he asked the “Coming 2 America” actor, ” ‘Tracy what’s going on over there? And he said, ‘Willie, this is America. Money talks,’ which I think means he bought someone’s Heisman trophy from them? I’m not totally clear on that.”