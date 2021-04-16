Topicus.com Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Results

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) announced today it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on May 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. to discuss the first quarter results.

The Company’s quarterly results will be disseminated via press release, and made available on the Company’s website (www.topicus.com) and SEDAR, after the Toronto Stock Exchange closes on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Daan Dijkhuizen, Chief Executive Officer, Robin van Poelje, Director and Chairman, and Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer, will be available during the May 5 conference call to answer questions regarding the Company’s results.

To access the call, please dial 833-398-1028 or 914-987-7726, using conference identification number 8818556. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m4pvwy9u. Following the call, an audio recording of the call will be archived on the Company’s website for 12 months.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOI”. Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-9677

info@topicus.com

www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.