Tommy Raudonikis farewelled by NRL greats at Gold Coast funeral

The 70-year-old died last week, surrounded by loved ones after a 12-year battle with cancer.
The former Western Suburbs and Newtown star’s casket was adorned with his club’s jerseys, red roses and white carnations.
Former Rugby League executive Dennis Watt gave the eulogy, paying tribute to Raudonikis’ wife Trish and thanking his family for making him the man he was loved for being.
Raudonikis’ son Lincoln also gave an emotional eulogy, saying: “You all knew Tommy as an icon, but we knew him as dad and pop. I love you, dad”.
Raudonikis was one of the game’s most colourful characters, captaining NSW in the 1980’s inaugural State of Origin game and also went on to coach the Blues, giving birth to the infamous ‘Cattledog’ call; urging his players to start a fight with Queensland.
His NSW side won the 1997 series 2-1, in the season divided by Super League, before being beaten 1-2 the following year by the Maroons.
“Tommy was one of a kind. There will never be another Tommy Raudonikis,” ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys said upon hearing of his death.