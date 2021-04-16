Tommy Raudonikis farewelled by NRL greats at Gold Coast funeral

Rugby League legend Tommy Raudonikis has been farewelled by some of the NRL’s finest at a funeral held on the Gold Coast this afternoon.

The 70-year-old died last week, surrounded by loved ones after a 12-year battle with cancer.

Today, Rugby League greats including Ken Arthurson, Wally Lewis, Gene Miles, John Ribot, Mat Rogers and Kevin Walters were among the many who attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church at Clear Island Waters on the Gold Coast to say their goodbyes.

Tommy Raudonikis’ wife Trish Brown (left) attends the funeral for her Rugby League great husband at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on the Gold Coast. (Jason O’Brien)

Tommy Raudonikis during the 1997 State of Origin series. (Getty)

Tommy Raudonikis’ wife Trish Brown leads in front of the hearse during the funeral for Rugby League great Tommy Raudonikis at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on the Gold Coast, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Jason O’Brien)

The former Western Suburbs and Newtown star’s casket was adorned with his club’s jerseys, red roses and white carnations.

Former Rugby League executive Dennis Watt gave the eulogy, paying tribute to Raudonikis’ wife Trish and thanking his family for making him the man he was loved for being.

Raudonikis’ son Lincoln also gave an emotional eulogy, saying: “You all knew Tommy as an icon, but we knew him as dad and pop. I love you, dad”.

Raudonikis was one of the game’s most colourful characters, captaining NSW in the 1980’s inaugural State of Origin game and also went on to coach the Blues, giving birth to the infamous ‘Cattledog’ call; urging his players to start a fight with Queensland.

His NSW side won the 1997 series 2-1, in the season divided by Super League, before being beaten 1-2 the following year by the Maroons.