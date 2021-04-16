Tencent raises $4.2 bln in its second major bond deal in a year

Article content

HONG KONG — Tencent Holdings Ltd raised $4.15 billion on Friday in its second major bond deal in less than a year as global investors were enticed by its attractive pricing and overlooked a regulatory crackdown on China’s tech giants.

Asia’s most valuable company said in a statement it raised $500 million in a 10-year tranche, $900 million in 20-year debt, $1.75 billion in 30 year and $1 billion in 40-year debt.

Final orders for the dollar-denominated bonds were worth $21 billion when the books closed early Friday during U.S. trading hours, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The enthusiastic response contrasted with investor jitters around some state-owned Chinese issuers this week as the delayed release of China Huarong Asset Management Co’s annual earnings prompted concerns over its ability to repay offshore debt.

Tencent declined to comment on the demand for its bonds. The sources could not be named as the information had not yet been made public.

“The book ballooned after the U.S. opened … they’ll rush in like there’s no tomorrow if you price it a little bit wider,” said a Hong Kong based investor who participated but could not be named due to confidentiality constraints.