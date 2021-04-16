Taiwan Prosecutors Charge Man With Causing Deadly Train Crash

Prosecutors said that Mr. Lee was trying to maneuver the crane truck around a hairpin turn when it got stuck in the bushes on the edge of the slope. He got out and tried to dislodge the truck, but it tumbled down the embankment onto the railway track.

Neither Mr. Lee nor Mr. Hua attempted to alert authorities to the situation, the prosecutors said.

Just over one minute later, the Taroko Express, which was packed with 498 people, including many families who were on their way to scenic eastern Taiwan for the Tomb Sweeping holiday weekend, emerged from a nearby tunnel and collided with the vehicle. The train had been traveling at about 80 miles an hour, investigators have said.

The prosecutors said they were bringing multiple charges against Mr. Lee, including negligent homicide, leaving the crash scene and falsifying his credentials to apply for the project.

If convicted on all counts, Mr. Lee could face up to twelve years in prison, Ms. Chou said in an interview.

Mr. Hua and two other project supervisors who were not at the crash site that day have also been charged with negligent homicide, a crime which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. The police department had previously said that Mr. Hua was a migrant worker from Vietnam.

The revelation that the crane truck had been associated with a government-commissioned project has triggered an increasingly heated public discussion in recent days about the Taiwan Railways Administration, which runs the Taroko Express and was also the agency behind the slope safety scheme.