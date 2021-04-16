Swiss National Bank, after U.S. Treasury report, says it is not manipulating franc By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C.
ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Friday said it does not engage in any form of currency manipulation, after the U.S. Treasury Department’s latest report on foreign exchange policies that concluded it met the criteria under a 2015 U.S. currency manipulation law.
“The SNB’s position remains the same as in December: Switzerland does not engage in any form of currency manipulation,” the Swiss National Bank said in a statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.