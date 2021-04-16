SpaceX wins $2.9 billion NASA contract for moon spacecraft -Washington Post By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – NASA has awarded billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to fly astronauts to the moon, bypassing Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The bid by Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc chief Musk beat one from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:)’s founder Jeff Bezos, who had partnered with Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:), Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:) and Draper, the report added. Bezos also owns the Washington Post.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, the rocket company announced it had raised about $1.16 billion in equity financing.

Last year, SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics had landed a contract with NASA to build lunar landing systems that can carry astronauts to the moon by 2024, the White House’s accelerated deadline under the space agency’s moon-to-Mars campaign.

Unlike the Apollo moon landing that happened more than 50 years ago, NASA is gearing up for a long-term presence on Earth’s satellite that the agency says will eventually enable humans to reach Mars, leaning heavily on private companies built around shared visions for space exploration.