S&P 500, Dow hit record highs as Wall St indexes eye weekly gains

The S&P 500 and the Dow posted fresh highs on Friday as investors pushed the benchmark indexes toward weekly gains on the back of strong economic data, falling Treasury yields and positive earnings from big U.S. banks.

Seven of the 11 S&P indexes were higher. Information technology was one of the laggards, off 0.1% after closing at a record high the previous day, while the energy index dipped 0.6% on oil prices slipping.

The S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average are on course for their fourth straight week of gains, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq is less than a percent below its own all-time closing high achieved on Feb. 12.

The S&P 500 has hit record highs in six of the last seven sessions, and the Dow surpassed its peak for the fourth session in six.

Investor confidence on the road ahead seems steady, with the volatility index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, down 2.1% on Friday and on course for its lowest close in 14 months.

“Everyone is looking at just how far we can run before we start raising interest rates,” said George Catrambone, head of Americas trading at DWS Group.

“Until we see that significant inflation growth and the Fed starts to talk about raising interest rates, I think it’s going to be goldilocks, and any disruptions in the market will be opportunities to clean up your risk book.”