Shaw Partners With Local Artists to Brighten This Year’s Vancouver Sun Run

Original murals created by BC-based artists will be placed at Marinaside Crescent, the Chilco Pump Station at the entrance to Stanley Park, and the Trout Lake Community Centre at John Hendry Park to celebrate this year’s Vancouver Sun Run.

From April 18-30, Shaw will donate $5 to Arts Umbrella for every social media post with a photo of the murals using #ShawBrightRun.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shaw Communications Inc. today announced it is teaming up with three talented local artists to create sidewalk murals that will celebrate the first-ever virtual Vancouver Sun Run and support Arts Umbrella – a local organization working hard to inspire the next generation of artists and creators.

Commissioned by Shaw, artists Carrielynn Victor, Grace Gihm and Andrew Tavukciyan are producing three inspiring murals that reflect the Sun Run’s community spirit and evoke a sense of unity and belonging when we are physically unable to come together to celebrate.

From April 18-30, the original artworks can be viewed at the Chilco Pump Station, John Hendry Park and Marinaside Crescent. For every social media post featuring one of the murals posted in that time using #ShawBrightRun, Shaw will donate $5 to Arts Umbrella to support their arts education programs, up to a total of $25,000.

“Over this past year, we’ve all had to find moments of inspiration, joy and happiness to carry us through some exceptionally challenging times,” said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, External Affairs, Shaw Communications. “Whether it is the runner who’s been training for months, a young talent who’s recently discovered their love of art, or people simply going for a stroll to enjoy some fresh air, we’re hoping all Vancouverites can safely enjoy this new artwork, reflect on the challenges they’ve overcome, and spread some goodwill to help inspire the next generation of creators in the community.”

“We are so happy to partner with Shaw on this initiative,” said Tim Hopkins, Vancouver Sun Run Race Director. “It’s been a challenging year for events, so to be able to enhance the runner experience through Shaw’s mural program while contributing to such a great organization like Arts Umbrella is very important to us.”

Shaw has mapped out 2.5 km and 10 km routes that will take Vancouver Sun Run participants past all three murals. Complete route details, as well as information on the artists and the inspiration behind their artwork can be found at vancouversunrun.com/ShawBrightRun

All individuals who choose to visit the murals are asked to follow all public health and safety guidelines.

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shaw Communications Inc.

Chethan Lakshman, VP, External Affairs

(403) 930-8448

chethan.lakshman@sjrb.ca