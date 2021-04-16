Sharon Osbourne Refuses to Watch ‘The Talk’ as the Show Returns Without Her

CBS

The Osbourne matriarch reportedly did not watch the all-female panel TV show following her dramatic departure over an explosive row with co-host Sheryl Underwood.

Sharon Osbourne reportedly shunned “The Talk” when it returned to TV screens on Monday (12Apr21).

The star was previously criticised when she defended her showbiz pal Piers Morgan over the comments he made about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during an on-air debate, and Sharon “didn’t watch the show” after it returned to air following almost a month’s hiatus.

A source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column, “She didn’t watch the show. She doesn’t care. It’s really behind her. That’s not what her life is about.”

Sharon left her position as a panellist on the U.S. daytime show after an investigation was held into the on-air incident.

But the former “The X Factor U.K.” star isn’t allowing the controversy to bother her.

The insider added, “She doesn’t dwell on s**t. There’s too many exciting things happening in her life.”

However, Sharon is set to discuss the controversy during her upcoming appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher“.

The source shared, “She’s excited. Bill has gone through the same thing she has, where he was fired for being outspoken, so she’s really happy to go on the show with someone she believes will be empathetic.”

Sharon left the show following her explosive on-air row with co-presenter Sheryl Underwood in March.

And Sheryl recently admitted she felt “fearful” and “apprehensive” about discussing the ordeal with her co-hosts because she didn’t want to be perceived as “angry.”

She explained, “I didn’t want to escalate things with Sharon because I thought I was having a conversation with a friend. But also, I knew I had to be an example for others to follow because I didn’t want to be perceived as the angry black woman. And that really scared me. I didn’t want to be that.”

“I wanted to remain calm and remain focused. It’s difficult to go back to that day because I feel the trauma, I feel fearful, a little apprehensive.”