Shanghai stocks firm after upbeat GDP data

Article content

SHANGHAI — Shanghai stocks rose on Friday, as China’s upbeat first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data added more signs to a continued solid recovery in the world’s second largest economy.

** The CSI300 index was unchanged at 4,948.41 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% to 3,414.74 points.

** For the week, CSI300 shed 1.7%, while the SSEC slipped 1%.

** China’s economic recovery quickened sharply in the first quarter from a coronavirus-induced slump earlier last year, propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad and continued government support for smaller firms.

** GDP jumped a record 18.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, slower than the 19% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and following 6.5% growth in the fourth quarter last year.

** “The GDP data is a bit better than my expectations, while the robust corporate earnings for the year of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 could also help provide support for the A-share market,” said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.

** However, market gains were curbed by ongoing tensions between Beijing and Washington.