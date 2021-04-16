Several people injured in shooting at FedEx site in Indianapolis, police say By Reuters

Home Business Several people injured in shooting at FedEx site in Indianapolis, police say...

(Reuters) -Several people were injured in a shooting at a FedEx (NYSE:) facility in Indianapolis, police said early on Friday, without disclosing any casualties and adding that the shooter had taken his own life.

An Indianapolis police officer said the authorities did not feel there was an active threat to the community anymore.

“We have multiple people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds,” officer Genea Cook said, adding that there were others who have been transported to various hospitals throughout the area.

The incident occurred at a FedEx facility in Mirabel Road, Indianapolis, late on Thursday, according to the police. The facility is located close to the Indianapolis International airport.

A FedEx spokesman said the company was aware of the shooting at its ground facility near the airport.

“We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities,” he added.

An Indiana State Police Public Information Officer tweeted that the Interstate 70 highway, off which the FedEx facility is located, had reopened without access to Ameriplex Parkway from either direction.

